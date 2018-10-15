Adhesives Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2024

The global Adhesives Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the adhesives market include 3M Company, BASF SE, Bostik, H.B Fuller India Adhesive Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Pidilite Industries Limited, and The Dow Chemicals Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

With the growing demand for consumer goods along with the ongoing urbanization and improved in the living of standard the demand for the adhesive is gaining hype in the market. Further, the growing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitted vehicle is again fueling the demand for adhesive. Additionally, rising demand for eco-friendly, low VOC and green sustainable adhesives is likely to offer new opportunity growth to the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the fluctuating price of raw material is the only factor that can impede the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of adhesives.

Market Segmentation

The broad adhesives market has been sub-grouped into type, product, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Hot Melt

• Others

By Product

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

• Polyester

• Rubber

• Epoxy

• EVA

• Others

By Application

• Packaging

• Flexible

• Rigid

• Construction

• Automobile

• Footwear & Leather

• Consumer

• Other

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

