interior designer in ambala

HELLO WORLD! WE ARE AN ARCHITECTURE DESIGN FIRM, DEALING IN ALL SORT OF PROJECTS SUCH AS BUNGALOWS, VILLAS, TOWNSHIPS, SHOWROOMS, FACTORIES, OFFICES, HOTELS, RESORTS, MARRIAGE PALACES, GROUP HOUSING, MALLS, AND MANY MORE (NEW & RENOVATION)

• SERVICES RENDERED BY US.

• ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

• INTERIOR DESIGN

• STRUCTURE DESIGN

• VASTU CONSULT

• LANDSCAPING DESIGN

• COSTRUCTION CONTRACTOR

We started our firm back in 2012 with pure passion for work and to be the innovators of the future to come. And with each project as clients invested their trust and dreams in us, we took it upon us, to be the architects our clients need us to be and more.

We at eden architects, take pride in teamwork. This is the reason we value each member’s role in the team. As any architecture needs to have a strong foundation, we also believe in the same and thus firmly invest in our members and clients equally. After all, a building stands tall and steadfast on sturdy base of in-house team and clients who endow their trust in us.

We give each assignment out best shot from all angles right from master planning, space planning, building analysis to interior designing. This just doesn’t stop here but we brainstorm every single project with profound research weighing each aspect through repeated discussions before reaching the final stage of application. We have a history of never letting our clients down, which is well reflected through our portfolio.

Innovation is the lifeline of our firm. We stress on rendering spaces a soul through our design and architecture. We are open to new ideas and experimentation, which is how we evolve and innovate. . In a large manner, we owe it to our clients who put their trust in us to come up with some of our most interesting and unique designs. Along with our team who work day and night to generate the kind of results we do, we thank our clients to stand by us and believe in us through all times.

HAVE A MEETING WITH US AND U WON’T GO ANYWHERE ELSE FOR YOUR DESIGN NEEDS “BRINGING YOUR DREAM SPACE INTO REALITY”.

SERVICES

ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Step by step planning and discussion on each project, to come up with the best possible outcome.

STRUCTURE DESIGN

After careful analysis and calculations, our team work outs the best design to accommodate stability and economy.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Keeping in mind ideology and design need of our clients, We at EDEN, try best to render space with a sole and character. And provide for its breathing, circulation and other amentities.

VASTU CONSULT

As more and more clients, nowdays like their dream castles to have integrated VASTU in their design. We at Eden have a delicated team to accommodate their needs.

LANDSCAPING DESIGN

Lanscaping no matter how diminutive in size could lift design and enviroment of building. Rather then going for all concrete or redge structure. we at EDEN, design integrated buildings having a edge of nature such as small water fountains/waterfalls, some foliage etc.

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTOR

As many of our clients are on strict schedule in their respected lifes and don’t have time to manage their constructions, we at EDEN step forth on demand of our clients to help excute the designs and finalised the project on time and in bugdet.

