Global Foam Blowing Agents is estimated to reach $1,109 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. A foam blowing agent is a material which is able to produce a cellular structure through foaming process in various materials, which goes through hardening or phase transition, such as plastics, polymers, and metals. A foam blowing agent is a key ingredient in foam insulation. They are generally applied when the blown-material is in liquid stage. Its well-known property is that it could expand 30 times more to its original volume, owing to helping in filling cracks and crevices that could prevent water and gas infiltration. Various advantages such as, durability, structural strength, water resistant, and excellent thermal properties would pose an attractive blowing agents market trend.

The major factors that drives the global foam blowing agents market are budding demand for polyolefins, polyurethane foam, and natural foam blowing agents. Improvement of ozone depletion (ODP) & low global warming potential (GWP) blowing agents, and augmented efficiency of this agents are also expected to fuel the market growth. Though, action taken by government and other organizations in different regions, against harmful agents may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, growing applications of polymer foams in automotive & construction sectors are expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

The global foam blowing agents market is mainly categorized on the basis of product, application, and geography. The classification by product includes hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and others products. By application the market is divided into polyurethane foam, polyolefins foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, and other applications. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., SRF Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Sinochem Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Harp International Ltd., Solvay S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., ZEON Corporation, and Haltermann GmbH, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market with respect to major segments such as product, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Foam Blowing Agents Market

Product Segments

Hydrofluorocarbons (HCFS)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)

Hydrocarbons (HCS)

Other Products

Application Segments

Polyurethane (PU) Foam

Polyolefins Foam

Polystyrene (PS) Foam

Phenolic Foam

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

