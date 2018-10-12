Adaptive US and Untapped Potential announce a Collaborative Partnership

Adaptive US Inc. and Untapped Potential Inc. have announced a collaborative partnership for IIBA workshops.

Both Adaptive and Untapped Potential are companies that are led by women and largely employ women professionals.

Untapped Potential believes in removing barriers for professional returners, women who are joining the workforce after a break in their careers. Adaptive’s mission is to help business analysts improve their knowledge and advance in their professional career. Adaptive has sixty percent women in its workforce.

Untapped Potential Inc. provides a path for work-life success for top female talent by preparing and personally connecting women to local, curated high-caliber roles with flexible schedules. Upskilling and getting professionally certified is a proven way for achieving this objective and Adaptive’s offerings on business analysis and business consulting trainings would be a major step towards fulfilling this goal.

“Untapped Potential works closely with its Clients to understand in-demand skills needed in the future. We then seek out best-of-breed providers to include in our skillUP Platform. Adaptive delivers the right solution for our Candidates to return ‘market-ready’ in the growing demand for Business Analyst skills.” said Untapped Potential Founder, Candace Freedenberg.

Untapped Potential has established a successful approach to delivering top female talent to the pipeline for senior roles. Adaptive US has world class BA trainers and resources. This partnership will be beneficial to women professionals wanting to pursue Business Analysis as a career path by bringing the best to them.

The partnership between the two is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two companies’ respective strengths. Ananya Pani, Co-founder – Adaptive US, said, “We are excited to be working with Untapped Potential as a partner. This collaboration will surely be beneficial to both organizations going forward.”

For more information about the company and its services, visit the Adaptive US .