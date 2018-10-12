Adaptive Optics Industry: Analysis AND Opportunity Assessment 2018-2022

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of Adaptive Optics Market includes growing investment in Optical research & development, growing demand for adaptive optics in medical sector, and high usage of adaptive optics in telescope, astronomy and cellular imaging sectors among others.

However, lack of technical expertise and high initial cost are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Adaptive Optics Market.

Industry News:

– Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has acquired secure communication systems Inc. in the year 2015. The acquisitions is done to provide high performance electronics, and component solutions to the end-users which include Industry, aerospace and defense market.

– Northrop Grumman Corporation has got a contract of deformable mirror development in June 2016 for developing thirty meter telescope to image the edge of the observable universe.

Segments

Segmentation by Type: Natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), Laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), Multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), Multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO), and Ground-layer adaptive optics (GLAO) among others.

Segmentation by Components: Wave Front Sensors and Controllers, Deformable Mirrors

Segmentation by Applications: Automotive, Military & Defense, Consumer electronics and Medical among others.

Key Players

Aplegen, Inc. (U.S.)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.(U.S.)

Boston Corporation (U.S.)

Holoeye Photonics AG.(Germany)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Baker Adaptive Optics (U.S.)

Phasics Corp. (France)

Synopsys Optical Solution Group (U.S.)

Adaptive Optics Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh (Germany)

Objective Study of Adaptive Optics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Adaptive Optics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Adaptive Optics Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by components, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Adaptive Optics Market.

The report for Adaptive Optics Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

