What’s Creating Value for Stakeholder: Consolidation or Specialization?

Bangalore, India: With its recently published study “Chemical Industry Developments – Consolidation vs Specialization”, Infoholic Research forecasts that there is a new trend of value creation within the global chemical industry wherein the specialization is challenging the growth opportunities against traditional market consolidation approach of value creation via synergies. The inorganic industry developments have been studied for the period of 2010–2017 and assessed across the industry segments and geographies. The segments considered for the study are commodities, intermediates & specialties, agrochemicals, industrial gases, and heterogeneous.

Commodities which is one of the largest segments within the industry also saw high inorganic developments within the industry while the segment of intermediates & specialties followed. The raw materials price dynamics, piling cash reserves, and increasing activist investors’ participation led to changing corporate strategies by leading multinationals. Geographically, relatively stable and mature market of North America witnessed the highest number of deals during the study period, while the deals in Asia Pacific were more focused on growth opportunities.

“Globally the corporates are changing the strategies for creating value for stakeholders. The companies are no longer reliant on strategies of linear integration and diversification to increase their competitiveness and winning investors’ confidence. Increasing specialization is focus on core business is also one of the key components emerging in the industry. Activist investors are taking more responsibilities and adding to the leader’s knowledge of growth prospective. World is changing from investors point of view and we are in the middle of it.” – Ankur Kalra, Research Manager, Infoholic Research.

Key insights of the report

• The inorganic developments in the study have been analyzed based on segments

o Commodities

o Intermediates & Specialties

o Agrochemicals

o Industrial Gases

o Heterogeneous

• The inorganic developments in the study have been analyzed based on geographies

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

• Technical analysis has been done for value creation for representative organizations in the segments

o Commodities

o Intermediates & Specialties

o Agrochemicals

o Industrial Gases

o Heterogeneous

