Medical Imaging AI Company DeepTek Inc. Raises Strategic Investment from NTT DATA Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has the promise to transform the global radiology market.

Tokyo / Pune, October 3, 2018 – DeepTek Inc., a start-up working in the medical imaging AI space, announced that they have formed a strategic equity partnership with NTT DATA, a leading global IT services provider.

DeepTek is leveraging cutting edge AI technology to develop an advanced decision support system for radiologists. DeepTek’s solutions are designed to help reduce radiologists’ workload and expedite the diagnosis process. Incorporated in the U.S. in 2017, DeepTek has a strong presence in India, which includes partnerships with several hospitals and medical institutes.

“Over the last year NTT DATA has been collaborating closely with DeepTek. This strategic investment allows us to form a deeper relationship,” said Tsuyoshi Kitani, Director and Executive Vice President, Head of Technology and Innovation, General Headquarters of NTT DATA. “NTT DATA has a large presence in the medical imaging technology market globally. Our collaboration will enable us to take DeepTek’s cutting edge offerings to our customers globally.”

NTT DATA is one of the leading providers of medical imaging solutions globally. NTT DATA’s flagship cloud-based Unified Clinical Archive solution includes the third-largest commercial medical imaging database in the North American market, with an archive of several billion images and hosts the data of approximately 1,100 clinical imaging sites.

Radiologists have to study complex multi-dimensional images to accurately diagnose underlying diseases. A good read draws upon the expertise and experience of the radiologist and needs substantial quality time. A growing patient population globally and relatively limited availability of radiologists is creating increased cost of services and longer wait for patients. “Within the medical fraternity radiologists have been the early adopters of technology. By leveraging AI we are developing cutting edge solutions which will help them substantially improve their efficiency and accuracy. Radiology services is a large global market and we aspire to be a leader in this space,” said Ajit Patil, co-founder of DeepTek Inc.

DeepTek is collaborating with several India based hospitals to develop and validate their solutions and has a strong team mix of radiologists and data scientists.

About NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information visit www.nttdata.com .

About DeepTek Inc.

DeepTek Inc is an US incorporated start-up with strong India presence. DeepTek is co-founded by Dr. Amit Kharat a leading Radiologist in India, Dr. Aniruddha Pant an AI technology expert with PhD from Berkeley University and Ajit Patil an entrepreneur whose earlier start-up exited to NTT DATA Corp. For more information visit www.DeepTek.ai

