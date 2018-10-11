Industry News: GNSS Chip Market Expected to Hold the Industry worth USD XX Billion in Upcoming Year

The “GNSS Chip Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The Global GNSS Chip Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research. If you are looking for the GNSS Chip Market report for either academic or commercial interest, can get in touch with Arcognizance.com for further details and customizations on the report .

This report studies the global GNSS Chip Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global GNSS Chip Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global GNSS Chip Market top players, covered:

Qualcomm Broadcom Mediatek u-blox STM Intel Corporation Furuno Electric

…Continued

Request a sample of “GNSS Chip Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/126366 .

Market segment by Regions/Countries, GNSS Chip Market report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, GNSS Chip Market can be split into:

High Precision GNSS Chips and Standard Precision GNSS Chips.

Market segment by Application, GNSS Chip Market can be split into:

Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras, Others.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Buy “GNSS Chip Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/126366 .

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS Chips Market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS Chips Market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips Market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips Market will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

Although sales of GNSS Chips Market brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this GNSS Chip Market

In 2017, the global GNSS Chip Market size was 3570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6220 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2025.

Major Points from TOC for GNSS Chip Market:

1: GNSS Chip Market Report Overview

2: Global GNSS Chip Market Growth Trends

3: GNSS Chip Market Share by Key Players

4: GNSS Chip Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5: GNSS Chip Market : United States

6: GNSS Chip Market : Europe

7: GNSS Chip Market : China

8: GNSS Chip Market : Japan

9: GNSS Chip Market : Southeast Asia

10: GNSS Chip Market : India

11: GNSS Chip Market : Central & South America

12: GNSS Chip Market International Players Profiles

13: GNSS Chip Market Forecast 2018-2025

14: GNSS Chip Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15: GNSS Chip Market Appendix

The study objectives of GNSS Chip Market report are:

To study and forecast the market size of global GNSS Chip Market. To analyze the global GNSS Chip Market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. To define, describe and forecast the GNSS Chip Market by type, end use and region. To analyze and compare the GNSS Chip Market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. To analyze the global GNSS Chip Market key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the GNSS Chip Market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the GNSS Chip Market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the GNSS Chip Market To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the GNSS Chip Market To strategically profile the GNSS Chip Market key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GNSS Chip Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders for GNSS Chip Market:

GNSS Chip Market Manufacturers

GNSS Chip Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

GNSS Chip Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations for GNSS Chip Market: