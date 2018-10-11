Gfast Chipset Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​G.fast is basically a DSL (digital subscriber line) protocol for local lops smaller than 500 meter, having a performance targets between 150 Mbit/s to 1 Gbits/s, based on the length of the loop. High speed are reached over a very short loops. The first G.fast chipset was introduced in October 2014, and commercial hardware was introduced in 2015. The deployment of this chipset was started from 2016. Initially G.fast chipsets were designed for loops lesser than 250 meters. In early 2015, Sckipio demonstrated G.fast delivering over 100 Mb/s approximately 500 meters. Technology used in G.fast chipset embraces modulation, duplex, channel coding and vectoring.

The G.fast chipset market globally is primarily driven by the rising impact of national broadband plan. National broadband plan promotes various broadband plans in order to attract customers from across the globe. It helps government to set strategy and vision of how technology is likely to help their own country to move forward along with the changing technological dynamics. Adoption of broadband has shown greater impact on GDP growth and also has changed the lives at individual level in a countless ways. Increasing competition among broadband service providers is also acting as a major driver in the global market throughout the forecast period. Since the broadband market is a fragmented market with various service providers, competition among them has increased in terms of pricing and speed. To sustain in the global market, they are moving forward to implement the latest technologies. Another factor bolstering the demand of global G.fast chipset market is due to the increasing demand of ultrafast broadband services. With the advancement in technologies, it is helping the broadband service providers to provide internet services with ultrafast speed. Busy lifestyles demands for ultrafast broadband services which is responsible for the escalation of the G.fast chipsets growth.

Partial residential application of gigabits rates is one of the important factor restraining the growth of the G.fast chipset market globally. Since majority of the residential globally uses megabits rates compared to commercial sectors, it is hindering the market growth to some extent. The impact of this factor is likely to have medium impact throughout the forecast period.

Higher cost effectiveness of G.fast chipset in comparison to FTTG (fiber to home) is one of the important factor likely to be an important opportunities in this market globally.

Based on the deployment type, the G.fast chipset market has been bifurcated into CPE (Customer-premises equipment) and DPU (Distribution Point Units). Based on copper line length, the market has been segregated into copper line length of 100 meters to 150 meters, copper line length of less than 100 meters, copper line length of 150 meters to 200 meters, copper line length of 200 meters to 250 meters, copper line length greater than 250 meters. Moreover, the market has also been bifurcated based on end user into residential and commercial. The regional split of the market encompasses North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is predicted to have the highest market share in the G.fast chipset market throughout the estimate period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Key Internet service providers in North America like Verizon (U.S.) and AT&T (U.S.), have a huge number of DSL subscribers. These service providers are testing G.fast technology to escalate the broadband speed up to 1 Gbps with the use of present copper infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the most attractive market for G.fast chipset market worldwide.

Some of the main players in the G.fast chipset market comprises Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Bermuda)., Mediatek, Inc. (Taiwan), Sckipio Technologies Si Ltd. (Israel), Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Metanoia Communications, Inc.(Taiwan), Centurylink, Inc. (U.S.), BT Group PLC (U.K), Swisscom AG (Switzerland) among others.

