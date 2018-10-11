Bio-surfactants Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018 – 2028

Bio-surfactants market growth is majorly impacted by the trends of the bio-surfactants market that help them progress towards future developments. The need for bio-surfactants in diverse application end-use segments has caused the bio-surfactants providers to focus on the developments and trends of the bio-surfactants market. The demand growth reflected by the American market has attracted the sight of various players in the bio-surfactants market. A major market contributor and a specialty chemical company, Croda International has stepped in to leverage the lucrative American region by investing in the market for the production of bio-surfactants. With these non-ionic bio-surfactants the company is all set to offer their customers excellent alternatives of renewable and performance-efficient bio-surfactants in the formulations, in place of traditionally used petro-chemical based ingredients.

Bio-surfactants, for their effectiveness owing to less toxicity, a green reputation, and for them being bio-based, is giving the bio-surfactants market players more scope for business expansion and growth. Moreover, the new formulations of products containing bio-surfactants used in the household and industrial sectors for the purpose of washing would help reduce the environmental impact, thereby opening up growth opportunities for the player in the bio-surfactants market for a sustainable and environment-friendly future.

Bio-surfactants Market: Introduction

Surfactants are amphiphilic organic compounds which contain hydrophilic groups that act heads and hydrophobic groups that act as tails. Surfactants are added to lower the surface tension of liquids for them to mix with the chemicals. Bio-surfactants and microbes are involved in the production, physiology and genetic regulation of bio-surfactant production. Bio-surfactants have at least one group (hydrophobic or hydrophilic) that is usually obtained from plants. They are excellent emulsifiers that maintain foaming and wetting properties, which paves the way for bio-surfactants to find applications in the cosmetics industry, detergents, oil & gas industry, etc. Growing demand for green solutions across the globe, coupled with regulations regarding the usage of synthetic surfactants, is expected to propel the demand of bio-surfactants during the forecast period.

Bio-surfactants Market: Dynamics

Stringent regulations governing the use of bio-based products as compared to petroleum-based products is expected to fuel the bio-surfactants market in North America and Europe.

Rhamnolipids fall under the glycolipids segment. Glycolipids are used as cleaning agents in a wide variety of applications such as in industrial cleaners, shampoos and soaps. By product type, the rhamnolipids sub-segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to its increasing application for cleaning in the downstream oil & gas industry coupled with hydrocarbon improvement. Rhamnolipids are ideal for cleaning oil stains.

Based on applications, the household detergents segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global bio-surfactants market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the superior foaming property exhibited by bio-surfactants as compared to synthetic detergents available in the market coupled with the growing usage of bio-surfactants, owing to which toxicity has been minimized. In the oil industry, bio-surfactants are widely used nowadays owing to their stable chemical nature and excellent cleaning ability. In food sector, these surfactants are used as emulsifying, thickening and stabilizing agents. The demand for using ingredients that are naturally sourced as food additives is growing. Thus, owing to the wide application of bio-surfactants, their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, high raw material cost, cost associated with product purification, lower productivity and high production cost as compared to other synthetic detergents available in the market are some factors that are expected to act as restrains for the bio-surfactants market during the forecast period.

Bio-surfactants Market: Segmentation

By product type, the bio-surfactants market can be segmented as:

Glycolipids

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

Particulate Bio-surfactants

Polymeric Bio-surfactants

By application, the bio-surfactants market can be segmented as:

Agricultural Chemicals

Household Detergents

Food Processing

Textiles

Oilfield Chemicals

Personal Care

Others

Bio-surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to witness a surge in the demand for bio-surfactants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing awareness among individuals/customers to protect the atmosphere form hazardous chemicals. This is boosting the bio-surfactants market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the bio-surfactants market as well as witness growth during the forecast period owing to a large presence of end use industries such as textiles, agricultural industries and personal care, among others, coupled with low manufacturing base in China.

The consumption of bio-surfactants is expected to increase at a significant rate in Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions during the forecast period owing to the growing textile, food processing and oil industries in these regions.

Bio-surfactants Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global bio-surfactants market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Croda International Plc

Saraya

BASF SE

Ecover

Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Sun Products Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Soliance, S.A.

Jeneil Biotech

