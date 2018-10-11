Automotive Paints Market Current Trends and Future Estimations Of Year 2017-2023|Key Players- Berger Paints ,Kansai Paint Co. Ltd,Nippon Paint Co. Ltd,BASF SE, KCC Corporation

Globally, automotive sector has undergone a substantial growth in recent years. Automotive paint is used on automobiles as a protective measure against corrosion, acid rains, UV rays and oxidization. Pigments, binders and thinners are the basic ingredients used to make an automotive paint. Automotive paints have low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Automotive paints are garnering high demand in automotive sector owing to the less exposure to toxins. Increasing demand of vehicles worldwide has boosted the growth of the automotive paints market. End-users are preferring to buy vehicles, featuring durable automotive paint. Thus, automotive paint is expected to generate a high demand among vehicle manufacturers. High prices of raw materials can limit the growth of the market. Changing government regulations for increasing environmental awareness would provide many significant opportunities for the growth of the automotive paints market.

Automotive paint market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, coat type, texture type, technology and geography. The vehicle type segment comprises of light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars. On the basis of coat types, the market is further classified as base coat, clear coat, primer coat and electro coat. The texture type segment is categorized into metallic texture and solid texture. On the basis of technology the market is classified into powder coatings, waterborne coatings and solvent borne coatings. Geographically, the market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Berger Paints, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., BASF SE, PPG Asian Paints Private Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LIC, KCC Corporation, Clariant AG, Arkema SA and Beckers Group. Operating players in the market are putting efforts into introducing new coating methods and cost effective technologies.

