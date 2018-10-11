APM Automation Tools Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report focuses on the global APM Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APM Automation Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

APM automation tools provide performance metrics with baselines for applications and monitor these applications to find out any variance from the baseline. The performance metrics are displayed using data visualization which help in easy identification of any application problem.

Primary driver for APM automation tool is the need for operational efficiency of applications to improve end-user experience. Furthermore, rapid increase in mobile app development to fulfil escalating customer requirements will also contribute to the growth of APM automation tools market. APM automation tools help in reducing the downtime related cost and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR). These advantages are expected increase the demand of APM automation tools.

However, high cost of the software hampers the market growth as most of the SMBs are reluctant in implementing expensive software. Technological issues such as lack of integrated monitoring capabilities and lack of visibility also pose as major challenges in the adoption of these tools.

In 2017, the global APM Automation Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AppDynamics

New Relic

Dynatrace

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies

BMC Software

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dell

AppNeta

Riverbed Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

App Metrics Based APM

Code Based APM

Network Based APM

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil and Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global APM Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the APM Automation Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of APM Automation Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

