Adaptive Learning Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during forecast

According to the new market research report by IndustryArc titled“Adaptive Learning Software Market: By User (Educational institutions, Corporate training and Online courses) and Geography – Forecast (2018-2024) ”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% from (2018-2024). The adoption of adaptive software programs in schools and colleges, and increase in government initiatives for education will drive the market during the forecast period.

Americas dominates the Adaptive Learning Software Market due to the increasing adoption of technological advancements in the region. US is expected to show a CAGR of 31.3% and may reach $603.06 million by 2024. Brazil is slated to follow US with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2018-2024, reaching a value of $59.37 million by 2024. Growing awareness and development of the education system in Brazil provides bright opportunities to the market.

The application of interactive displays in traditional educational systems will drive the market growth in Canada. New software and other new technologies are also responsible for the growth of the e learning tools in this region.

Adaptive Learning Software Market Analysis done in the full Report:

Corporate training is expected to be the highest growing segment in adaptive learning, with CAGR of 33.7% during 2018-2024. This personalized learning platform collects data about the progress of the employees through modules, which is used to set goals. The software can also increase the flexibility of the monitoring progress. It uses algorithms to adapt the content depending on the learning needs of the students and is responsible for their queries related to their tasks.

Digital learning enables employees to learn any topic efficiently, compared to the traditional method of training. Hence, it is gaining importance in corporate training. Real time learning process is availed by every employee in the organization, which creates an opportunity for learning management systems in the coming years.

Excerpts Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

•Adaptive learning software monitors the students’ progress and modifies the study material so that the tutors can provide training standards of effective quality. Educators can be more flexible so that students can become transparent and can have their own ways of training.

•The use of data and analytics with adaptive learning improves the performance of students. Growing demand for online learning technology and focus on the development of technologies as per needs of the students have been popular in the educational field. These factors drive the demand for adaptive learning.

•Educational institutions need to introduce new education techniques for the students. Adaptive learning makes education easier for students. It helps them to meet academic standards and improves their achievement.

•There is a demand for analytics in the progress reporting and assessment sector. Due to the increase in data, analytics along with adaptive learning has gained importance in the education and corporate training sector.

•The adoption of adaptive software program in schools and colleges, increase in government initiatives for education, and the concept of BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices) has driven the growth of adaptive learning mechanism.

•Governments across various regions like US are taking initiatives to initiate the concept of adaptive learning in the educational system.

•Strong presence of players in regions such as US, China, UK, enhances the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key players of the Adaptive Learning Software Market

D2L Corporation, which is a learning technology leader, has introduced Spring 17 of Brightspace for instructors that provide learners with a modern experience. It has announced its expansion into UK, Europe, Middle East, and South Africa to give a different learning experience to students. . Dreambox Learning on the other hand, has announced a collaboration with Knotion for delivering a math learning software. Knewton provides offerings to clients such as service, content, and infrastructure to make adaptive learning available.

Adaptive Learning Software Market is segmented as below

The advances in adaptive learning platforms are used in blended learning environments. Students can keep track of their learning means so that they can develop self-monitoring skills and engage with the learning process.

The market is segmented as below:

• Adaptive Learning Software Market by deployment type

1. Cloud based

2. On premiseAdaptive Learning Software Market by end user

1. ed-tech companies

2. education institutions

3. Corporate training

4. Online courses

