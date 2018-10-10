SCHEDULING IN THE 21ST CENTURY

CATCHING UP WITH THE 21ST CENTURY BUSINESS INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS

QPS Scheduling Requires: A mature business conversation “park your ego prior to the conversation”

• Master Schedule: can’t slide it in either direction. It tells you if you are on, ahead or behind the master schedule.

• Cloud Mesh Platform

• The scheduling module and the entire QPS, offering meets the requirements for the information society, the current generation.

• Secure from outside access (each customers information is on their secure company cloud web site

• Once a Lot is issued to WIP it cannot be changed without the profit control coordinator executing the changes

• The schedule has block chain attributes, it is secured from lot issuance to Finished Goods Inventor (FGI)

• Front (forward) Back (ending) date scheduling

• QPS’s scheduling doesn’t use estimate back room standards to schedule the companywide Lean Value Add Stream (routing) it uses Time-Driven Activity-Based Profit Scheduling

• QPS’s scheduling has actualized the Theory of Constrain, Drum, Buffer, Rope

• The schedule is built around the Lego blocking concept see your demo tee up document

• The combination of Profit Model and Profit Scheduling creates AI-MI self-sustaining culture

• Read Peter Drucker’s book written in 2002 Managing in The Next Society and Bill Gates book written in 1990 Business At The Speed Of Thought. Both require current accurate data in the form of understandable routines that employees can act on real time from Tomorrows information not yesterday’s trailing fiction

• The schedule, when supported by the full complements of modules all information including big financial analytics, are for a future capital free profit engineered specification it is a full pull

• The schedule (Profit Scheduling) is created in Profit Engineering not finance. Wealth is created in operations owned by those who understand how to Plan, Schedule, Measure/Manage and Reward for total under the roof company performance including capital free profit, quality and on-time delivery

• The shop floor scheduling module can start your company to replace your present ERP system at 20% the cost and 20% of the keep up to date coasts (KUD)

• Every stakeholder in the company can see the entire schedule and their individual responsibilities real-actionable time

• Using both Julian calander and the M day colander which uses Monday through Friday leaving Saturday, Sunday and holidays for recover opportunity

• Critical Path (equipment work/centers, profit/centers) Capacity Plan (employees Applied Labor ADL)

• Phase Two the schedule includes the factory overhead employees

• Phase Three schedule includes SG&A employees and all SG&A departments “all stake holders”

• Actualizes “The Theory of Constraint”

• All stakeholders see their KPI’s real – Actionable – Time through their touch time lens with planned engineered capital free profit imbedded within the touch time.

• Warning indicator when 80% of each stakeholder’s touch time (back room standards, estimates are used up) giving warning to supervision to help. No more tail wagging the dog and surprises after the fact.

• Profit Engineering develops the work statement with capital free engineered specification profit included

• Lean Value ADD Stream replaces budgets

• Time-Driven Activity (operations) Based Profit Scheduling (see Kaplan Harvard PHD the inventor of it 1990 QPS developed it 10 years prior to him and implemented it as a shop floor system 1984

• Profit Scheduling is fixed, and sales is variable (equivalent dollars)

• Each Lot requires different equivalent dollars to produce a fixed capital free profit during the same accounting period

• QPS’s offering obsoletes the P&L and Cost of Goods COGS measures real-time capital free profit

• The scheduling system is a chart of accounts driven system not the P&L

• Eliminates accrual and all inventory adjustments it measures true real time performance with no tenuous allocations adjustments and false entries

• Ins and outs of inventory are zeroed. No forecasting ending inventory

• All financial measurements are from the build line (dollars under the roof)

• All outsourcing dollars (pass through dollars are not included in measurement only markup dollars stay under the roof (big error in GAAP accounting)

• Total time to housekeep a Lot issued to Work in Progress “WIP” less than 10 minutes.

• Lastly this cloud offering came from 55 years hands on experience for apprenticeship to President CEO of first tier supporting aerospace OEM’s to running three divisions of GE Jet Engine Group, owner operator aircraft ground support company “AGSE” a global ground support company. 10 years as a turnaround on site CEO and 10 years hands-on delivering the full QPS offering evolving now to a cloud offering

AI-MI SELF-SUSTAINING CULTURE

Connectivity is not communication, much less understanding. A central grasp of the situation with QPS (visibility systems) makes the process itself into its own message to everyone at once. Everybody knows what to do that is routine patterns on the Lean Value Stream without meetings, directives, and the process is its own prompter for improvement. Few power games, or misunderstandings, no politics, future profit picture puzzle real-time measurement owned by operations. Attacking the what not the who, and manufacturing methods not people.

QPS’s AI-MI sees dark data that can’t be seen with present business tools, presents it as routine patterns represented companywide. Profit Scheduling pulled from the enterprises future profit picture puzzle with an agreed to profit learning curve to be acted on real-time. In the context of business dark data describes something that is hidden or undigested, which is acquired through various computer network operations but not used in any manner to derive insights or for decision making. With our offering artificial intelligence, machine learning, more dark data may be seeing the light of day. With our artificial intelligence machine intelligence future and current learning data more dark data may be seeing the light of day. This information archives the purposes (for example, analytics, business relationships and monetizing.)

LEGO BLOCKING PROFIT SCHEDULING PROFIT TRACKING

4D CUBED FINITE PROFIT SCHEDULING LEGO BLOCKING

Each Lot is blocked in three Dimensions X, Y, & Z the fourth dimension is time cubed, time is measured three

ways simultaneously, touch time, takt time & profit flow days, total companywide throughput time

Measured by engineered profit specification companywide on the lean value stream a cloud mesh platform

1st Time 80% 2nd Time TACK TIME 3rd Time Safety Net to Stay On Profit Schedule Sunk Profit Slippage

1st Time 80% 20% 2nd Time TACK TIME 3rd Time Recovery of Profit Scheduling Profit Slippage No Recovery

Back Room Standard Times Alert ADL That Has Gone Rework Requires Two X’s

All Operations Activities Running UDL=Unapplied D/L Theory of Constrain Buffer Scrap Requires Three X’s

Lot X Y Z Three dimensional Out Of The Constraint Must Remainder of Profit Flow Day NEW SALES REQUIREMENT

Std. Time Be Resolved In Remainder of The Day Using Protect Jobs Running 1X For Lost Opportunity

Estimate

6.4 hours 1.6 Hours 20% Slippage Sixteen Hours Remaining in Profit Flow Day TOMORROW TODAY ROFIT ASSURANCE

DRUM Constraint Customer Paying For BUFFER ROPE FULL PULL

SCHEDULE WITH “M” MANUFACTURING PROFIT DAY THROUGH-PUT NOT SALES MEASURED BY COST “COGS”

LEGO LOT BLOCKING YIELD PROFIT/PRICING

FORWARD BACK FINITE MASTER SCHEDULING

CURRENT YIELD PRICING MATCHES CURRENT OPERATION PROFIT PERFORMANCE MATCHES BANK ACCOUNT

Uniform Block Sizing

Y=

Z=

X=

PROFIT ENGINEERING: Estimating Companywide Performance Matches Bank Account

X= Quantity of Widgets per Lot= S/U + R/T < S/U PARTS * REMAINING QUANITY Fit into X Based on Equivalent Dollars Lot Size Divided by Part Price Determines # of widgets

Equivalent Dollars per Widget x+y+z * Required Equivalent Rate Tailored to Each Lot/Number of Widgets = Equivalent Dollars per Widget.

Y = Smallest Constraints in Value Profit Stream (Critical Path) per Lot

Z = Equivalent Dollars Lot Value

a. Out Source Dollars (Pass Through Dollars)

b. Bid Dollars Derived by Adjusting Equivalent Sales Dollars Supported By Standard Hours (Back Room Standards) Including SG&A

Order Review Module Dual Purpose

a. Estimator Planned Profit Velocity Yield Pricing

b. Profit Control Coordinator = Order, Lot Review to Ensure Planned Profit Velocity (PPV) per the Profit Schedule in Equivalent Dollars by Lot

c. Lot Lego Blocking Creates Flow Manufacturing In Job Shops Less Bumper Cars

d. Establishing Planned Engineered Capital Free Profit Specification Full Work Capacity In Work in Progress “WIP”

