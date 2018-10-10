Keystone Business Advisors Announced the  Acquisition of  Starnet Data Design  by ISSQUARED

ISSQUARED, INC headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA has acquired the Starnet Data Design which is headquartered in Westlake village, CA. It is the first acquisition of the company since founded in 2010. The company mainly focuses on the Information security and Cloud Infrastructure requirements of global enterprises. ISSQUARED has established itself as a leading technology services provider to large enterprises. And with acquiring the Starnet Data Design, it will be able even concentrate on the Enterprise to small and middle sized businesses to provide end to end solution to the clients.

Starnet Data Design has retained Dave Richards of the Keystone Business Advisors to identify a synergistic strategic buyer, and to make a deal to price and terms of sale. Keystone Business Advisors was the Business Broker for the deal. Dave said “Through a targeted marketing program, we were able to connect with approximately 50 different buyers and were able to eventually narrow down the field to two, both of which had provided strong offers for the business.” Dave further said that the Starnet will introduce hundreds of its clients to the ISSQUARED brand, and also the new service such as cloud infrastructure, 24*7 help desk and security expertise. And ISSQARED will help the Starnet to strengthen its network engineering resources and expand its customers.

The Starnet is value-Added reseller and resells the technology products and associated network engineering services initially to the mid-level firms, educational institutes and local government in Los Angeles area. ISSQUARED is the firm providing the multi-million cyber security, cloud infrastructure and managed services to other fortune 500 companies.

About ISSQUARED®

ISSQUARED® is a leading Value Added Solutions Provider, with an established presence delivering multi-million dollar Cyber Security, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.issquaredinc.com.

About Starnet Data Design, Inc.

Starnet offers a broad range of technology products and solutions for mid-market enterprises throughout the Southwest United States. Starnet has over thirty years of experience working with customers seeking to leverage the benefits of these solutions to help their enterprises operate effectively and more efficiently

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a leading full service business sales and acquisitions advisory firm. The team Keystone Business Advisors guide both sellers as well as buyers through the entire process. Keystone Business Advisors specializes in representing owners with small to medium sized businesses with annual revenues up to $50 million. The firm has experience in most all industries including; manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, service, ecommerce, software, contractors, professional practices and healthcare. The services of Keystone Business Advisors range from pre-sale planning and providing brokers opinion of value to representing owners through the entire business sale process to keep things moving forward in an orderly manner to ensure that sensitive information is protected, uncertainty is avoided, and the best price is achieved.