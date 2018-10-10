Global Metal Packaging Market by product type (cans, caps & closures, barrels & drums, and others) by material, (steel, aluminium, and others), by application (food, beverage, personal care, healthcare, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2026”. Global metal packaging market was valued US$ 121 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 152 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3 % during a forecast.

Metal packaging finds its application in food and beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care product. Metal packaging allows fast production capabilities and easy shipping possibilities. Metal packed food do not need any additives. Metal packaging do not lose their nourishing properties and keep their original taste for long. Foods filled in metal packaging have a longer shelf life. Increase in demand for metal-based healthcare products such ointment tubes, tablet wrappers, trays, metal sterilizers, and others is offering potential growth opportunities. Metals have the highest recycling rate than competitive packaging solutions such as plastic and flexible packaging. Environmental issues related to steel manufacturing and flexible packaging brings restrain to market.

Metal cans are dominating the metal packaging market.

Metal cans are Convenient, protective and sustainable. Beverage cans are known for their convenience and portability. Metal cans offer lightweight, durability, they chill faster. Metal cans fascinates its use during active lifestyles like hiking, camping, and other outdoor adventures without the risk of accidental breakage. Cans are also suitable for use in outdoor venues from stadiums, to concerts, to sporting events. Beverage cans offers more space to promote your brand with eye catching graphics, attracting consumer attention in the store

Steel material is widely used for metal packaging.

Qualities offered by steel make it an excellent packaging material, not only for food and drink, but also for house and industrial products. Steel materials allows ambient storage for food product, excellent barrier against water, oxygen & light. Steel preserves food contents naturally without preservatives, 100% recyclable without loss in quality, inexpensive and is manufactured in an unlimited number of shapes and sizes.

Food & beverages packaging is growing rapidly during the forecast.

Metal cans have brought safe, nutritious and high quality food across a globe. Seasonal food are now easily made available throughout the year. Every year 20 % of the food harvested are wasted due to improper preservation facilities. Metal Packaging allows long term food preservation and high temperature food sterilization.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as Silgan Holdings, Rexam Plc, Jamestrong Packaging, Shetron Group, Ton Yi Industrial, Bericap Group, GM Material Packaging Ltd., Fujian Fuzhen Material Packaging Co. Ltd., Mcor of Limited, Ardagh Group, Alcoa Incorporated, CPMC, Manaksia Group, Emballator Material Group and Crown Holdings.

