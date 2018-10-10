Global DNA Sequencing Market is estimated to reach $26.1 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2025. DNA sequencing technique is used to determine the nucleotide sequence of DNA. It is the blueprint which contains genetic information, used in understanding its evolution or function. DNA sequencing helps in the understanding of genetic biology and has a vast potential for medical diagnosis and treatments. This technique is now widely being used in the field of medical research, where the DNA sequencing can be used to detect the genes associated with heredity or acquired diseases.

Increasing applications and technological advancements in new generation sequencing methods is expected to drive the market. Moreover, growing incidences of cancer, pre and neo-natal disorders and inherited rare disorders and elevates the market. However, faster changes in technology and increasing competition restrain the growth of the market. Rising complexity of diseases and high research and development costs also hinders the growth of market. Opportunity for this market arises from the non-invasive detection and personalized treatments and medicines.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented based on the product, application, technology, end user and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumable, service, and instrument. Application segment comprises biomarkers and cancer, personalized medicine, reproductive health, diagnostics, forensics, and other applications. Technology segment includes sequencing by ligation, single molecule real time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, pyrosequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. End user segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinics.

Based on geography, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major companies in DNA sequencing market are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, ZS Genetics, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Siemens AG, Eurofins Scientific, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and DNASTAR, Inc., among others.

