FPGA Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020

application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) could perform, but the ability to update the functionality after manufacturing offers advantages such as re-programming in the field for rapid prototyping and debugging for many applications. FPGAs use programmable routing channels and pre-built logic blocks for implementing custom hardware functionality, depending upon the embedded system developer configuring these devices. FPGAs are programmed and configured using Hardware Description Language (HDL) such as VHDL and Verilog.

Medical imaging equipment demands numerous processing requirements based on the definite data acquisition principles and algorithms used in image processing. High performance computing capabilities in imaging equipment is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of high-end processors and field-programmable gate arrays. The advantages of FPGA in digital signal processing (DSP) over other processors make it a feasible alternative for most imaging equipment such as computerized tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET) machines. Though FPGAs have begun to replace DSP in most applications, there exists a trend to use them as co-processors. General diagnostic imaging devices include X-rays, mammography equipment, ultrasounds, CT scanners, MRIs, and nuclear medicine imaging.

The automobile market continues to witness a proliferation of electronic content due to governmental guidelines on pollution, security and safety regulations, and the ongoing oil crisis. Furthermore, increasing luxury features in automobiles require efficient solutions, thereby boosting demand in the FPGA market. Moreover, rising fuel prices in the global market have resulted in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive FPGA content in automobiles. In Europe, regulations such as the Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and electronically controlled independent suspension are expected to generate substantial revenues in the near future. North America dominates the automobile market; however, Asia Pacific has significant potential to become the key contributor to FPGA revenues. FPGA is used in automobiles for various applications including driver assistance, rear-view camera, forward camera, surround-view camera, infotainment, and electric vehicles.