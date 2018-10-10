Europe Telemedicine Market Strategy 2018-2023

Overview

Telemedicine is taken into consideration as the most flexible generation available to supply health education, health facts and health care at a distance. Through the generation, advanced affected individual centered care and multiplied get admission to remote places is feasible. It additionally helps in reducing emergency room go to and hospitalization rate, thereby augmenting the marketplace boom.

Telemedicine is medical software of advanced era to disease management. This modality might also moreover provide advantages additionally to patients with a persistent obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The criminal issues associated with telemedicine are though controversial. Economic advantages for healthcare structures, even though probably immoderate, are nonetheless poorly investigated.

Europe telemedicine market is estimated to develop from USD 9.93 billion in 2018 to USD 19.2 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 14.1% over the following 5 years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing population, growing variety of chronic diseases and growing price of healthcare offerings are some of the key drivers of the telemedicine market. Further, use of facts era in healthcare shipping is driving the market growth. Other factors driving the market growth are inhibiting the increase of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and educated professionals in the far away areas, lack of customer focus approximately new technology and its uses.

Rising kind of virtual medical centers and the emergence of faraway medical businesses are a number of the tendencies are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

On the premise of geography, the EU market for telemedicine is analyzed beneath numerous regions specifically Germany, United Kingdom and France. Europe owed for the fundamental share of the global telemedicine market. European Union has begun to sell the usage of telemedicine for improving healthcare access even as saving resources. Law and reimbursement for telemedicine within the EU Union vary and it is up to the Member States to determine.

The key companies of the market include AMD Global Telemedicine, CISCO Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare (U.K.), Honeywell Lifesciences, Philips healthcare, McKesson Corp, Aerotel Medical Systems, CardioComm, Cerner Corporation. Other players in the Europe telemedicine market are Apollo Hospitals (India), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Robert Bosch Healthcare, 3M, SnapMD (U.S.), Polycom Corp., Neosoft (China), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeWatch AG, OBS Medical Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Agfa HealthCare NV, Biotelemetry, Inc.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

