Driver Assistance System Market Research, Market Share, Competitor Strategy, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for driver assistance system is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of driver assistance system market is growing demand for new and improved technologies for providing safety features in automobile, increasing purchasing power of buyers, and government initiatives of mandating regulations over usage of driver assistance system into automobiles among others.

Globally the market for Driver Assistance system is expected to grow at the rate of about 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

Major Key Players:

• Delphi Automotive Plc. (UK)

• Gentex Corporation (US)

• Autoliv Inc. (Sweden)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

• Magna International (Canada)

• Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

• Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. (Germany)

• Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

• Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Objective of Driver Assistance System Market Study:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global driver assistance system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the driver assistance system market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, technologies and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global driver assistance system market .

Target Audience:

• Research Organizations

• Automotive industries

• Investment firms

• Corporate

• Cloud service vendors

• Government Agencies

• OEMs

Key Finding:

• The global Driver Assistance System Market is expected to reach $112.69 billion by 2027.

• Adaptive cruise control (ACC) has accounted for the largest market share registering 18.34% of market share in 2015.

• Regionally, Europe holds the largest market share 23.67% of global driver assistance system market and is expected to reach 45.16 billion by 2027 from 3.39 billion in 2015.

• Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2016 to 2027

• On the basis of technologies, Ultrasonic Sensors is growing with a CAGR of 23.62% from 2016 to 2027.

Segments:

Global Driver Assistance System Market has been segmented on the basis of types which include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Park Assist Drowsiness Monitoring System, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System, Night Vision, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Adaptive Front Lighting. Furthermore, based on technologies the market is segmented into Ultrasonic sensors, Image sensors, Radar sensors, Lidar sensors, and IR sensors among others.

Regional Analysis of Driver Assistance System Market:

Asia-pacific dominated the Global Driver Assistance System Market with the largest market share due to improving lifestyle and infrastructure in the regional countries, and therefore accounting for 2.51 billion and is expected to grow over 23.12 billion by 2027.

Driver assistance system market in European market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.67% from 4.36 billion in 2016 to 45.16 billion by 2027. The North-America market for Driver Assistance System Market is expected to grow at 22.81% CAGR (2016-2027).

