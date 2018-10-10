Data Center Cooling Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2022

Market Scenario:

The Data center cooling is a solution which removes the excessive heat & humidity generated by electronic component in data centers to maximize the performance and minimize the environmental impact. The data center cooling solution also reduces IT equipment loads that enhances the lifecycle of servers and other equipment within a data center. The rising energy cost and consistent demand for data center is driving the data center cooling market. The growing adoption of cloud computing and big data, among various industries is also supporting the market of data center cooling solutions. Data center precision air conditioning market is showing major growth due to its key benefits such as precise and fast temperature control, high loading capacity, remote monitoring/troubleshooting, enhanced air filtration, advance humidity control, and high air flow. However, the High setup cost and huge energy consumption are hindering the growth of Data Center Cooling Market.

The Data Center Cooling solutions are being adopted in various sectors such as Banking and Financial Services, Telecom & IT , Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Utility and Government Sectors among in order to ensure proper functioning while reducing system downtime of data centers.

Key Players

The Prominent players in the market of Data Center Cooling are- Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), Asetek A/S (Denmark), The Mitsubishi Group (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), 4energy (U.K.), 3M (U.S.), Degree Controls (U.S.), Wakefield-Vette, Inc. (U.S.), HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), The Heico Companies LLC (U.S.), , Vertiv Co. (U.S.), IT Aire , Inc. (U.S.), Cloudsite Intelligent Data Centers (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Global Data Center Cooling Market has been segmented on the Basis of Component, Cooling Type Service, End-User and Verticals. The Component includes Precision Air Conditioning, Server Cooling, Chillers, Economizer, and Air Handling Units among others. Cooling Type are Air based Cooling & Liquid based Cooling. Service has been identified as Professional Service & Managed Service. End-User consist of SMEs & LSEs whereas Verticals includes Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, and Government among others.

Study Objectives of Data Center Cooling Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Data Center Cooling Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Data Center Cooling market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Component, Cooling Type, Service, End-User, Verticals and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Data Center Cooling

Regional Analysis:

North America is generating the highest revenue and showing major growth in data center cooling market due to the high adoption of cooling technology and presence of major key players in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show substantial growth due to the growing demand of energy efficient cooling technology whereas many government organization in this region are working towards energy efficient cooling solution in order to reduce carbon footprint which is also supporting the data center cooling market. Europe is also showing growth in the Data Center Cooling Market due to the huge demand from the IT sector.

Intended Audience

System integrators

OEMs

Cloud Service Providers

Technology consultants

Enterprise service management vendors

Consulting firms

