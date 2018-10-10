Building Energy Management Service Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Daintree Networks

EFS

Emrill Services LLC

EMS

Enova

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Middle East LLC

Saudi Oger

Trane

Samama Holding

Musanadah

Cylon

CM3 Building Solutions, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance and Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Education

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Energy Management Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Energy Management Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting

1.4.3 System Integration

1.4.4 Maintenance and Support

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Buildings

1.5.3 Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size

2.2 Building Energy Management Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Energy Management Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Energy Management Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Energy Management Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI

