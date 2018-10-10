Air Purifier Market Report 2018 – 3M Company, Daikin Industries, SPX Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Philips Electronics

Air purifier devices are used in removing the contaminants from the air either in closed rooms or in open areas depending on the range and extent of diffusion of the purifiers. The commercially graded air purifiers are usually manufactured as two categories as small stand-alone units or larger units. They are usually been widely used in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Due to its unique qualities such as removing pet dander, dust, pollen, mold spores and dust mite feces, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and also smoke particles which act as allergens triggering allergies in sensitive people and sometimes leading to severe health related issues, air purifiers have been widely accepted across the industries.
Rising industrial and air pollution, coupled with increasing health concern and exposure to respiratory diseases are expected to increasing the growth of the air purifier market. Moreover, rise in the disposable income and increased awareness regarding the benefits of air purifier is also expected to boast the growth of the market. However, high cost incurred in changing the filters of air purifier may hinder the growth of market.
The Air Purifier Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and by geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, vehicle exhaust, mist eliminators and fire/emergency exhaust. By technology, the market has been further classified into HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, Activated carbon ionic filters, UV light air purifier and others. By application, the market has been segmented into Residential, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare & Medical, Energy & Utility and Manufacturing. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.
Major companies operating in this market are 3M Company, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Clarcor Inc., SPX Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Philips Electronics, Camfil Group, Fumex Inc., and Eureka Forbes.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of air purifier market with respect to major segments such as product, technology and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be included
An exhaustive regional analysis of air purifier market will be provided in the report
Profile of key players of the air purifier market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies
Scope of Air Purifier Market
Product Segments
Dust collectors
Fume and smoke collectors
Vehicle exhaust
Mist eliminators
Fire/Emergency exhaust
Technology Segments
HEPA
Electrostatic Precipitators
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
UV Light Air Purifier
Others
Application Segments
Residential
Automotive
Construction
Healthcare & Medical
Energy & Utility
Manufacturing
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
