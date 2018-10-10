2018 Genomics Biomarkers Industry: Global Briefing and Future Industry Opportunities Outlook 2023

A measurable DNA and/or RNA characteristic is an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, and/or response to a therapeutic or other interventions. A genomic biomarker can be used for measuring the expression, function, and regulation of a gene. These biomarkers have characteristics of one or more deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and/or ribonucleic acid (RNA).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Genomics Biomarkers Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Genomics Biomarkers market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing instances of low-cost clinical trials in developing countries will drive the growth prospects for the global genomics biomarkers market until the end of 2021. This globalization of clinical trials has been credited to numerous components that include organized trials, the willingness of members facilitating the enrollment, accessibility of qualified local investigators, enhanced opportunities in various Tier 2 and Tier 3 countries, and lower expenses of clinical trials in developing nations. Some of the other factors responsible for the increasing preference for disease-based genomic biomarkers such as cancer biomarkers testing includes the faster and precise analysis of diseases and potential lowering in volume and time involved in clinical trials.

The global Genomics Biomarkers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Genomics Biomarkers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Genomics Biomarkers Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Roche Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Genomics Biomarkers Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Genomics Biomarkers Market Segment by Type, covers

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Genomics Biomarkers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Hospitals

