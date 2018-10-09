Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Growing adoption of cloud based services in healthcare propels the global healthcare cloud computing market”

According to OMR analysis the global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 22% during forecast period 2018-2023. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, regulations, market determinants, key company analysis, strategic analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

“Cloud computing refers to the on-demand access of data and programs from a centralized pool of resources. In healthcare segment, cloud deployments consist of three models as public, private and hybrid. Rising adoption of cloud platform is attributed to the faster deployment of new capabilities of clinical management related to clinical and non-clinical information system owing to rise in spending on telecommunication infrastructure. It is expected that the organizations, clinics and diagnostics centre would adopt healthcare cloud computing due to increasing need of better management of the healthcare facilities, saving of resources and continuous development in the cloud computing services.”

Healthcare cloud computing has been segmented into clinical and non-clinical information system. Clinical system includes saving and managing records related to health of a patient. It includes clinical information systems, electronic medical record, radiology information system, picture archiving & communication system, computerized physician order entry and laboratory information management system and pharmacy information system. Non-clinical information system includes management of data in healthcare facilities which are not related to the healthcare condition however related with revenue cycle. Non-clinical billing includes automatic patient billing, payroll management system, revenue cycle management, claims management and cost accounting.

Globally, the healthcare systems are improving due to wide adoption of cloud-based services in various healthcare programs. Cloud services enable to provide a platform for healthcare providers to effectively provide their products and services to wide customer base. Innovation is driving the global healthcare cloud market for instance, companies such as Athenahealth, IBM, Microsoft and so forth offer variety of cloud services across the globe. Cloud computing companies are identifying the need of the healthcare provider and design their products and services to reach masses and reform healthcare system. There are significant number of cloud-based services available in the healthcare cloud computing market which are designed specifically to improve healthcare system. For instance, there are online cloud storage and cloud services that enables to execute backups automatically through Internet or other networks. Cloud services are safely stored in remote centers and are available for ready retrieval whenever required.

