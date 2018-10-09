Commercial Seaweeds Market Sales, Demand Supply, Segments, Growth, Drivers and 2025 Forecast Report

This report studies the global Commercial Seaweeds market status and forecast, categorizes the global Commercial Seaweeds market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Seaweed or macroalgae refers to several species of macroscopic, multicellular, marine algae.

The term includes some types of red, brown, and green macroalgae. Seaweed may provide excellent opportunities for its industrial exploitation as they could be a source of multiple compounds (i.e. polysaccharides, proteins and phenols) with applications such as food [2][3] and animal feed,[3] pharmaceuticals [4] or fertilizers.

There are various applications of commercial seaweeds, such as human food, animal feed, agriculture, and others which include cosmetics, integrated aquaculture, biomass as biofuel, and wastewater management. Seaweeds are used on a large scale for human consumption due to their high nutritive value and usage of raw seaweeds in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisines.

The global Commercial Seaweeds market is valued at 17000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 33600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Roullier Group

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Biostadt India Limited

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Brandt

CP Kelco

Gelymar

Seasol International Pty. Ltd

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

By Application, the market can be split into

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Food

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Commercial Seaweeds capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Commercial Seaweeds manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Seaweeds are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Commercial Seaweeds Manufacturers

Commercial Seaweeds Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Seaweeds Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Commercial Seaweeds market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

