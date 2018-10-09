Card Edge Connectors Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Card Edge Connectors Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

Card edge connectors are the devices which are used to connect the printed circuit boards to the system for data transmission. Single, double-sided or multi-layer printed circuit boards can be connected faster with the help of card edge connectors. Card edge connectors are used in Peripheral Component Interconnect, Peripheral Component Interconnect express and Accelerated Graphics Port. They are simple, reliable and cost-effective which lead to the improvements in card edge technology. Card Edge connectors are available in three types, namely, 4 mm Pitch card Edge Socket, 3.96 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket, and 2.54 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket. Card edge connectors also have expansion slot standards for Peripheral Component Interconnect, Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, and Accelerated Graphics Port cards and marked the beginning of video game cartridges. The card edge connectors are used in solid-state lighting as they now have increased current and voltage levels to meet industry standards. Moreover, due to its increase in pin count and signal speeds it was able to support computer signal level advancements. Card edge connectors are used in mainframe or personal computers. The market is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are AVX Corporation, Harting Technologiegruppe, Kycon Inc, TE Connectivity Ltd, Koch Industries, 3M, Samtec, Vishay Intertechnology, CONEC Electronic Components GmbH and Amphenol. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

The Card Edge Connectors Market is based on different segments namely, by device type the market is segmented into measurement equipment, gaming machines, medical equipment, measurement devices, exchangers, control equipment and others; by socket type the market is segmented into 2.54 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket, 4 mm Pitch card Edge Socket, 3.96 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket and Others; by applications the market is segmented into industrial and residential.

Card Edge Connectors Market By Device Type

Measurement Equipment

Gaming Machines

Medical Equipment

Measurement Devices

Exchangers

Control Equipment

Others

Card Edge Connectors Market By Socket Type

2.54 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket

4 mm Pitch card Edge Socket

3.96 mm Pitch Card Edge Socket

Others

Card Edge Connectors Market By Application

Industrial

Residential



Regional Insights

On a global front, the Card Edge Connectors Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America and Europe is dominating the card edge connectors market globally. Increasing demand for latest technology in the emerging nations such as Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for the card edge connectors market.

