Buttermilk Market-Segmented By Type

Overview

Buttermilk is the liquid left after churning butter from the cream. It refers to a large number of dairy-based drinks which are common in hot weather conditions. The naturally occurring lactic acid bacteria produced in the milk fermented it. So, it is known as cultured buttermilk and it has a sour taste caused by lactic acid bacteria. Buttermilk can be drunk straight or it can be used in cooking. It is also used in marination of chicken and pork where the lactic acid in the buttermilk helps the meat to retain moisture, tenderize and adds flavor to it. The tartness of buttermilk is caused by the acid in the milk. The acidity is due to lactic acid produced by the bacteria while fermenting lactose, the primary sugar in milk. Both traditional buttermilk and cultured buttermilk contains lactic acid, but traditional buttermilk is less viscous compared to the cultured buttermilk which is more viscous.

View a sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/buttermilk-market-4207/request-sample

Drivers and Restraints:

The Growing demand for dry dairy products, increasing people’s awareness about health (buttermilk contains vitamins, calcium, potassium, and traces of phosphorus), increasing number of buttermilk applications in the animal feed, advanced technology for making buttermilk and availability of powdered buttermilk drive the global buttermilk market. The less shelf life and transport facility in liquid form may restrain the growth of the market.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/buttermilk-market-4207/

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. The market is growing equally in all the regions because it is extensively used all over the world. Rising health awareness and advanced packaging options are driving the market in North America and Europe.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/buttermilk-market-4207/customize-report

Some of the key players in the Global buttermilk market are Amul, Arla Foods, Dairy America, Sodiaal Group, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia, Valley Milk, Associated Milk Producers, Arion Dairy Products, Innova Food Ingredients, Sterling Agro Industries, Grain Millers, Agri-Mark and Land O’ Lakes.

Related Reports from Market Data Forecast:

North America Buttermilk Market: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-buttermilk-market-4208/

Europe Buttermilk Market: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-buttermilk-market-4209/

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.