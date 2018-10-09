The report Bone Growth Stimulator market (by product,, application, end users and region) -by-product(Bone Growth Stimulation Devices bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP), platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems) – by application (spinal fusion surgeries, oral maxillofacial surgeries segments, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures and other Application) -Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)) – is expected to reach US$ $1.45Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Bone growth stimulation may involve the use of invasive, semi-invasive or non-invasive techniques. Bone growth stimulation, is a type of therapy which is often used to aid in the healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery. BGS or bone growth stimulation can help in promoting quicker healing in fractures which make take longer duration to heal by the natural healing process. Bone growth stimulator also known as osteogenesis stimulators devices provide pain-free ultrasound or electrical stimulation and is generally recommended by orthopedists to help in faster bone healing.

The growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, increasing target patient population, and procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments would create commercial market opportunities. Furthermore, complications associated with the use of bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and unfavourable reimbursement scenario related to bone growth stimulators may hamper the growth of the market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems product segment is expected to hold the largest market share during 2016-2026

Among products, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to faster healing resulting in quick recovery.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market spinal fusion surgeries and oral and maxillofacial surgeries application segments segment to hold a major share of the market during 2016–2026

Among applications, spinal fusion surgeries and oral and maxillofacial surgeries segments is considered attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as rising adoption of technology advancement.

North America held the largest share of the Bone Growth Stimulator market in 2017

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to improved reimbursement policies and upsurge in the investments in healthcare-service sector. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing elderly population in the region. The high percentage of elderly population in developing countries such as China and Japan are increasing the incidences of bone fractures & spinal fusion surgical procedures in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players of the Bone Growth Stimulator market include Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Isto Biologics (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/bone-growth-stimulator-market/12987/