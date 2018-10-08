Short Bowel Syndrome Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018-2026

Short bowel syndrome affect the functional capability of intestine. Patients suffering from short bowel syndrome have a reduced ability to absorb trace elements, fats, vitamins, fluids, minerals and carbohydrates and can experience weight loss, malnutrition, diarrhea and dehydration. Presently, there is no cure for short bowel syndrome and the treatment is targeted towards symptoms. In a few cases, short bowel syndrome can be life-threatening but usually, the disease can managed through effective medication. In most cases, short bowel syndrome is associated with small intestine surgeries. It is typically acquired over the individual’s lifespan and in only a few cases, it is a genetic occurrence. Treatment mainly includes nutrition & diet management, medication and surgery. In medication, teduglutide was first approved by the FDA for short bowel syndrome disorder. Other treatments include antidiarrheal, histamine blockers, proton pump inhibitors and growth hormones.

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising awareness and availability of epidemiological data lead to the better management of short bowel disease. Further, rapid improvements in the field of healthcare have increased awareness regarding short bowel syndrome and thus, created opportunities. Along with these, non-profit organizations are promoting research & development around short bowel syndrome in joint scientific research between the public sector and the private sector. In association with non-profit organizations, state governments provide special incentives to manufacturers for the development of short bowel syndrome drugs. The development of short bowel syndrome drugs is at a nascent stage, which creates more opportunities for global players. Public-private partnerships are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop new orphan drugs for short bowel syndrome. A few countries have implemented a combination of legislations, regulations, and policies promoting drug development for short bowel syndrome. All these factors act as potential drivers for the growth of the short bowel syndrome market.

On the other hand, a lack of approved treatment options may lead to the slow growth of the short bowel syndrome market. Apart from this, awareness among physicians is still a problem in a few parts of the globe.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24094

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of drug type,

• Glucagon-like Peptide

• Anti-Diarrheals

• Histamine Blockers

• Proton Pump Inhibitors

• Growth Hormone

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of distribution channel,

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Specialty Pharmacies

• Others

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Market Overview

The global short bowel syndrome treatment market has witnessed robust growth due to the increasing demand for drugs. The short bowel syndrome market is marked by the presence of limited manufacturers for approved therapies, which is paving way for huge opportunities in terms of market acquisitions and price flexibility. In case of symptomatic treatment, stiff competition exists among major players and there is limited scope for small companies/domestic players. Attributing to this, government bodies are directly taking part in encouraging local manufacturers through various initiatives. Apart from this, non-profit organizations are taking part in healthcare advocacy and public awareness. Primary advocacy focuses on improvement of the healthcare system, i.e. diagnosis, treatment and support with comparatively less emphasis on research and drug development.

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24094

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global short bowel syndrome treatment market can be segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global short bowel syndrome treatment market, mainly due to the strong healthcare system and reimbursement policies in the region. North America, particularly the U.S., is a dominant region in the market, due to high adoption among end users. Europe and the Asia Pacific are pegged to be the fastest growing regions, due to growing awareness regarding short bowel syndrome among physicians and patients. Lack of awareness and healthcare facilities in Latin America and MEA will contribute to the regions’ to poor growth.

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Market Participants

Key participants operating in the short bowel syndrome treatment market include Shire Plc, Merck & Company, Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and others. Players mainly focus on collaborations and partnerships to keep pace with the competition and develop new products.

Report Analysis: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/short-bowel-syndrome-market.asp