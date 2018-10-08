Growth of 3d Animated Movies Using Visual Computing Technology

According to a new market research report “Visual Computing Market by Component (Hardware & Software), Display Platform (Interactive Whiteboards, Monitors, & Others), Industry Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, & Others), & Geography – Global Forecast to 2020”, the visual computing market is expected to reach $22.02 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2015 and 2020.

Visual computing aims to let a user control and interact with activities through the manipulation of real or virtual objects, including the representations of nonvisual objects. It covers a stream of computer science applications such as visualization, graphics and animation technology, image and video processing, multimedia interaction and communication, and so on. Today, in the era of data deluge, visual computing helps to transform the data to visual depictions to facilitate better and efficient cognitive processes to gain insights from the data it contains. The growth of this market is propelled by the industries such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, automotive, and so on. The market is further driven by the enhanced user experience due to better and efficient interface and visualization.

In the report, a detailed segmentation of the visual computing market on the basis of component, display platform, industry, and geography has been provided, which covers all existing and emerging technologies in the market. The report also covers all qualitative as well as quantitative industry insights.

One of the objectives of the report has been to analyze market trends for each of the visual computing market segments and their respective growth rates. Apart from the market segmentation, the report also covers an in-depth analysis such as the Porter’s five forces analysis and the value chain analysis with a detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the visual computing market.

The market size for the visual computing market is included in the report by taking four geographic regions into account, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The American region is estimated to account for a major share in the visual computing market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific for visual computing is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Some of the major companies in the visual computing market include Nvidia Corp. (U.S.), Intel Corp. (U.S.), AMD, Inc. (U.S.), ARM Holdings plc. (U.K.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Imagination Technologies Group Plc. (U.K.), and so on.