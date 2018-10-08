Global Wearable Electronics Market to reach $42,855.7 Million by 2022

The Global Wearable Electronics Market attained a market size of $ 6724 million in 2015 and it is expected to reach $ 42855.7 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2016 -2022.

The Consumers segment dominated the Global Wearable Electronics Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 30.38% during the forecast period. However, Commercial segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 29.2% during 2016-2022.

The Memory segment dominated the Global Wearable Electronics Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 28.25% during the forecast period. The Sensor market is expected to reach a market size of $9809 million by 2022. However, Display market is expected to grow at CAGR of 36.7% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Wearable Electronics market, globally. Based on the Application, the Wearable Electronics Market is segmented into Consumer and Commercial Application markets. The Consumer Application market is further bifurcated into Lifestyle, Fitness and sports, Healthcare, Entertainment and Others segments. The Commercial Application market is further segmented into Defence and Enterprise & Industrial markets. Based on the Components, the market is segmented across PCBs (Printed Circuit Board), Memory, Battery, Sensor, Connectivity, Audio, Display, Camera and Others market. The market is also segmented as Wrist-Wear, Eye-Wear, Foot-Wear, Neck-Wear, Body-Wear and Others market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key market participants profiled in this report include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Google, Lenevo, Garmin, Fitbit, Nike and Adidas.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Applications, Components, Products and Geography.

Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Application

Consumer Application

Lifestyle

Fitness and sports

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others

Commercial Application

Defense

Enterprise and Industrial

Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Components

PCBs

Memory

Battery

Sensor

Connectivity

Audio

Display

Camera

Others

Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Products

Wrist-Wear

Eye-Wear

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear

Body-Wear

Others

Global Wearable Electronics Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

