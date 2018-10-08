Food Colors Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2018

Food colors are an important part of the food additives market. Food colors are often used in foods and beverages to impart them a desired shade of color and improve their visual perception. The report anticipates that over 49.6 kilo tons of food colors were used in the global market in 2012. Consumption-wise, the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% over the report’s forecast.

The report presents a holistic view of the current state of food colors market and presents a plausible forecast that is backed by a thorough study of every important vertical of the market. The report states that trends such as health issues concerned with the use of synthetic colors and an obvious shift of consumer preference towards natural products are the key driving forces for global food colors market. Looking at the consumer shift towards natural products, food and beverages manufacturers are weighing on the increased use of natural food colors in their products.

A new research report on the global food colors market for been announced by U.S. based market research firm Transparency Market Research. According to the report, titled “Global Food Colors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2011 – 2018”, the market, which had a net worth of US$1,614.6 million in 2011, will observe modest growth at a CAGR of 4.3% between the years 2012 and 2018.

This will allow the market to reach US$2,153.5 million by the year 2018.Europe is expected to appear as the key regional segment for the global food colors market; it will acquire 32.6% of the overall revenue generated by the market by the year 2018. Asia Pacific market will be a tough competition to Europe’s market.

Of the chief end-use industries, the food industry accounts for a major share of the global food colors market. In 2011, the use of food colors in the food industry accounted for a nearly one-third portion of the overall volume of food colors produced by the global food colors market.Of the various types of food colors covered by the report: synthetic colors, natural colors, coloring foodstuffs, and natural identical colors, the market for natural food colors is expected to surpass market for other product types, especially that for synthetic food colors.

The global food colors market is also benefitting from an increased consumption of frozen and processed food, especially in developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America, and novel uses in confectionaries, beers, and baked foods. Although the market has been dominated by synthetic colors, rising global demand for natural ingredients such as lutein, beta carotene, curcumin, and lycopene, is expected to turn out as the dominating trend in the market for the coming few years.