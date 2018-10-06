Premium Wireless Router Market Research Report 2018

Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Premium Wireless Router Market”.

A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router found in a wireless local area network (WLAN). Wireless router also functions as a wireless access point and is used to provide internet access to connected devices.

A wireless router enables Internet and local network access to home and small office networks. Users connected to the wireless router can access LAN as well as the external WAN, such as the Internet. Wireless routers differ in capabilities, from which premium wireless routers can support over hundreds of simultaneous users.

Most wireless routers have the ability to function as a firewall with the ability to block, monitor, control, and filter incoming and outgoing network traffic. The demand for such routers is thus increasing, in turn, boosting growth of the premium wireless routers market.

Growing 3G, 4G, and 5G internet infrastructure is increasing consumer preference towards high-speed internet. Most people spend maximum of their time on the internet, either as a leisure activity or as part of their job profile. Premium wireless routers ensure optimum speed and quality of internet for these users, the demand for these routers is thus increasing, in turn boosting growth of the premium wireless market.

In 2016, Google Inc. launched Google Wifi, is a new type of wireless router known as a mesh wifi router. The router provides internet speed of 802.11ac 5GHz down: 101.41 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 47.53 Mbps, its connectivity range is 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) and its features include AC1200 2 x 2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi, TX beamforming, and is Bluetooth Smart ready.

In September 2017, ASUS launched RT-AC86U WiFi Router, which speed of 802.11ac 1734 Mbps down, and connectivity range of 5 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0. This wireless router offers features such as MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, and Adaptive QoS WTFast Gamers Private Network.

In 2016, Card-King launched its Ac 1200mbps High Speed WiFi Range Extender Dual Band router. It has 4 LAN ports and can be used at home, office, for gaming internet both router/repeater. The Wifi router works with 1 to 30 or more Wi-Fi devices. The high power router has 3 access points, 2.4GHz, and 5GHz, Guest. It does not need a password, however, requires the owner of the router to access the Internet.

