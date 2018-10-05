Women’s Health Industry Manufacturing Expenses, Raw Materials, Traders List From 2014-2025

5 Oct 2018: The global Women’s Health Market size was valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9%. Being a man or a woman has an important impact on health; as a result of both biological and gender-related differences. The health of women and girls is of particular concern because in many societies they are disadvantaged by judgment rooted in sociocultural factors. The general practice management of women’s health involves a general patient-centered approach toward the physical, mental, and emotional health of women, their families, and their relationships. Women’s health needs to be understood in the perspective of their psychological and cultural environment.

In 1900, a woman’s lifespan was about 50 years but now in the new millennium, average life expectancy for American women is 82 years of age, and it is continuing to rise. Gynecology is the primary branch of medical science concerned with women’s health issues. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) established Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) in 1991 to address the most common causes of death, disability, and impaired quality of life in postmenopausal women. The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) supports research on all aspects of healthcare provided to women. With many countries pitching for improving the healthcare facilities for women, the market for women’s health will have a positive viewpoint in the years to come. As a part of social security measure many countries have considerably increased their healthcare budgets. The U.S. government spent 17% of their GDP on the healthcare sector in 2014.Women’s Health Market is segmented on the basis of application and analysis, drug class, and region.

Segmentation by application and analysis of women’s health market covers Postmenopausal osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Endometriosis is a problem affecting a woman’s uterus; the place where a baby grows when a woman is pregnant. The misplaced tissue can cause pain, infertility, and very heavy periods. Polycystic ovary syndrome happens when a woman’s ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal.

Women with PCOS are at higher risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. Women who can get pregnant but unable to stay pregnant is also considered as infertile. About 10% (6.1 million) of women in United States aged 15-44 years have difficulty getting pregnant or staying pregnant. A woman has reached menopause when she has not had a period for 12 months in a row (45-55 age). Menopause happens because the woman’s ovary stops producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Contraception is a method of birth control available to prevent unintended pregnancy. Osteoporosis is of major concern among post-menopausal women and this disease is projected to affect around 20 percent of post-menopausal women. The disease is characterized by substantial loss of bone mass and increasing the risk of serious fractures. Currently the menopause therapeutics market is determined by hormone therapeutics. In 2015, the postmenopausal osteoporosis segment conquered the market and accounted for more than 37% of the market share.

Market size by drug class includes Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, Zometa, Minastrin 24FE, Nuvaring, Forteo, Premarin, Actonel, Ortho-Tri-Cy LO 28, and Reclast. On the basis of geography, women’s health therapeutics market size comprises four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are the foremost markets for women health therapeutics. This is because of increased awareness regarding women health. Contraception and fertility control are supported by the governments of developing countries such as India and China to curb the growing population. This trend is expected to show positive growth of women’s health market from 2014 to 2025.The key players of women’s health market are Allergan, Bayer Healthcare, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Apothecus Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Blairex Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ferring International Center.

