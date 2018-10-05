Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey! Ever imagined the pair?

The most awaited movie of the year “The Journey Of Karma”, the trailer of the movie is finally here, and is sizzling the digital media!

That’s right! Who would have ever imagined the great villain “Shakti Kapoor” and the sexy “Poonam Pandey” in one frame? This movie promises you all the masala, hotness and spice that gets you engaged within no time with a flavour of Karma and how it plays it’s part in ones life. Which surely most of you believe in.

When asked about the experience and the reaction of the fans Poonam said “Had a great experience shooting with Shakti kapoor. He used to call me Lolita on set

( my new nick name basically). The trailer’s response is fab too. Trust me this one was unexpected, the numbers are already millions and i am excited about it”

Surely your fans are too Poonam!

If watched the trailer.. the dialogues,scenes, cinematography and intensity of the characters are hilarious and intriguing. Over a love story between Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey. Does that ring a bell?

“The Journey Of Karma” is written by Rupesh Paul, producer Jagbir Dahiya under Surya entertainment. The movie will be releasing on the 26th of Oct 2018.

Go, check out the trailer now!