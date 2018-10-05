Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch: Greater Ease and Accuracy in Syncing with a Busy Life

Just when a considerable chunk of people thought it was over with entry- to mid-level, automatic mechanical watches – many disappointing experiences responsible and sometimes, the crazy price tags – the Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch drew them in once again. They now resembled sharks scenting a prey! Catching a whiff of the Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch was enough for them to avoid the ‘circling around’ part; instead, they went straight and took their bites. Quite a mouthful; it also tastes really, really good!

It’s worth noting that the Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch is equipped with the F6922, the new, in-house caliber; an upgrade desired to the cal. 46943. It was an older platform from the ‘70s with several big shortcomings despite its robustness. It did not have any hacking and hand-winding facilities; there was no way to quick-set the day. The F6922 is a remedy to all that. It includes all these critical features. Everything is managed via the crown in the Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch, resulting in a streamlined, beautiful-looking wrist wear without any extraneously protruding part.

Aesthetic standpoints are quite a few, the most prominent being the red-tipped second hand. The watch has a high contrast display, the kind you need when water is splashing all over either from below or from above. Sometimes together! And many of the times, it’s not clear.

The placement of the Orient crest upon the dial is tasteful. The attractive cursive scripts (12 and 6) precede the water resistance rating figures (below) and the crest on the top. The sword-style hands are well-cut, well-shaped and well-finished.

The flat mineral crystal covering the dial sits flush with the bezel around. The unidirectional, rotating, stainless steel bezel has the 120-click mechanism. It’s rugged metal offering maximum resistance to brutal, physical forces.

Being a 200 meter-rated diver, the Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch features a screw-down crown, signed with the Orient Watches Online logo. Without crown, the whole watch 41.5mm across and is 13mm thick. That’s fairly small if compared to a modern diving watch, but it’s perfectly sized for wearing it elsewhere when you are not going diving.

The Orient Diver Mako II Automatic 200M FAA02001B9 Men’s Watch watch is comfortable to wear and half the credit goes to its excellent stainless steel bracelet! The rest goes to its case. Its hollow end links help to ease the weight further. The Mako II is not overbuilt like many other divers.

The Orient Diver Nami Sporty Automatic Men’s Watch can be worn once in 40 hours to keep it running; else, just hand wind every 40 hour. The Mako’s seconds-hand stops when the crown is pulled, allowing for a perfect time setting.