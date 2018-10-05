OPPLE Unveils the Revolutionary Flicker-free LED Emergency Light

Available in two variants, LED MT 4W Compass and LED MT 8W Compass

New Delhi, Delhi, India

OPPLE Lighting, a global integrated lighting solutions company and one of world’s leading LED Lighting brand recently announced the launch of LED Emergency light. The product is another addition in its growing range of LED portfolio, designed with an illustrious feature with two-step dimming and adjustable light control.

The latest extension, LED Emergency light is flicker free and comes in a simplistic design which is very lightweight and easy to carry. In addition to this, it’s another attribute is the installation; it can be mounted on the wall or can be hung for easy operations according to one’s preference. The new LED Emergency light comes in two variants, LED MT 4W Compass and LED MT 8W Compass. It is an ultimate product to meet one’s professional and domestic needs. Moreover, the new LED Emergency light is not only easily applicable to the blackout but can also be used in the study room, kitchen, and for camping.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Rambo Zhang, Country Head, OPPLE Lighting said, “We are seeing that the consumers are much more conscious today about energy consumption and are also very enthusiastic in doing their bit. The recently launched LED Emergency light focuses on saving energy and also provides flicker-free lighting experience. We look forward to further enhancing OPPLE’s LED portfolio in the segment of professional and domestic luminaries in India.”

OPPLE Lighting’s flicker-free LED Emergency lights are now available starting from MRP (INR) 490/-.

About OPPLE

OPPLE Lighting is an Innovative, fast growing, Integrated Lighting Solutions Company. With sales & service operations in more than 50 countries around the world, OPPLE is known for its strong commitment to R&D and Innovation. OPPLE Lighting was founded in 1996 as home lighting company specializing in the manufacture of CFL and ceiling lights. Since then the company’s portfolio has diversified to include electrical appliances, commercial lighting and LED lighting and is the largest home lighting company in the Chinese market. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China and the global operations are driven by a team of committed 7000 employees, inclusive of 400 engineers in R&D.