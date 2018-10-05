Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch: The Luxury in Fashion

The Italian habit of watch collecting leaves very few options for the manufacturers to loosen their perfectionist bent. The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch is given form by some of the most highly specialized timepiece designers, skilled in the arts of manual, labor-intensive production.

The craftsmanship behind Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men's Watch is impeccable! The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men's Watch tells the time with acute precision and that's perfectly alright for a high-end fashion watch.

The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch is a piece that’s practical in its form and function. It is mod in its design; makes an excellent addition to a sensible horological array. The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch is distinguished by its classic shape in quality materials and a high-end finish. This is something that will catch the eye of connoisseurs and casual wearers alike.

The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch is elegance given an effective design, essential if you are to trying getting to the sporty sides of fashion. It redefines corporate and classical outfits in a new way. It’s simple in design and steeped in sleekness, bringing it among the upper tiers of affordable luxury.

There’s a high grade of stainless steel been used to make the case. The mineral glass atop is scratch resistant. The movement underneath is a Seagull caliber TY2809. It competes with the Tianjin caliber ST16, both under same owner. Its train layout is the same as in the Japanese Miyota 8215 with the winding mechanism resembling the Seiko-style Magic Lever configuration, which makes the rotor, wind the mainspring both ways. It features Incabloc anti-shock system as Seiko. Incabloc is a highly efficient system with praises from all over.

In short, it’s a modern, simple and efficient, full-sized caliber that also forms the basis of other complicated variants. However, it is always a smart thing to wind the Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch once every two weeks to keep both the wheels and lubes working. Once broken in, the Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch comes to roundabout + 10 seconds from +35 seconds per day. Further finer adjustments can make this particular movement go spot-on! Usually, it stays between + 3 and -7 seconds a day.

Bottom line: The Maserati Ingegno Automatic R8821119002 Men’s Watch reflects the refined design senses of the Maserati brand. The most unique point about it is there’s a great attention to details. It makes the Ingegno an accessory to state your style without bounds.

