Marine Propeller Market Segment Overview by Types & Applications, Forecasts 2018 to 2025

5th October 2018 – A propeller generally consists of rotating blades and they create thrust with the help of these rotating blades. It is known that a typical marine propeller is usually built from sections of helicoidal surfaces that operate jointly ‘screwing’ via the water. Marine Propeller Market size on the basis of type spans controllable pitch propeller and fixed pitch propeller. Marine Propeller Industry size on the basis of materials spans aluminum marine propeller, bronze marine propeller and stainless steel marine propeller.

Among both of them, a controllable pitch propeller has accounted for the largest market share as compared to the other one. A controllable pitch propeller functions proficiently for full range of rotational speed as well as fan rotation. It is said that it doesn’t need much of maintenance whereas the fixed pitch propeller involves much of maintenance and upholding as compared to the prior one.

In addition, a controllable pitch propeller is very popular for its high competency and its blade bearing arrangement that are prepared to prevent peak pressures and cavitation. The speed of the ship is determined by the number of blades in propeller. The more the blades in the propeller, the more will be the speed. Though, the decisions that are made regarding number of blades in the propeller are largely inclined by the prerequisite to reduce the vibration that takes place inside the propeller. Prominent factors that are contributing in boosting the share of the market include progression in the international seaborne trade and rise in the demand for compatible propellers like hybrid technology.

It has been anticipated that the demand for marine propeller will increase tremendously in the next couple of years due to its widening scope across the globe. Marine Propeller Market size on the basis of applications spans defense and merchant ships, naval ships, boats including tug boats, recreational boats, and submarines. Among all the segments of application, the naval marine propeller segment is likely to display the highest CAGR, the reason being augmented defense expenditure of countries entailing China and India.

Marine Propeller Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. As far as the geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently leading the market and is simultaneously accounting for the largest share in the market, the reason being production at a large scale and augmented demand from China, is in turn boosting up the growth of the marine propeller market in the particular region.

Other than that, the R&D programs and initiatives for developments of technology are also playing a key role in fueling the growth of the marine propeller market globally. Moreover, activities like trade liberalization have stimulated the level of demand for exports via container ships that has ultimately put an optimistic impact on the demand for marine propellers in the particular region. It is estimated that the region will witness a robust CAGR in the near future.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Rolls-Royce plc

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd..

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Chonghai Marine Propeller Co., Ltd

Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH

Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd.

Teignbridge Propellers International Limited

