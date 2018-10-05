Global FLNG Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2025

Global FLNG market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FLNG.
This report researches the worldwide FLNG market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global FLNG breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ FLNG capacity, production, value, price and market share of FLNG in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Golar LNG
Hoegh LNG
Excelerate Energy
Exmar
Eni
Ophir Energy
Mitsui O.S.K
Lines
Royal Dutch Shell
Petronas
Noble Energy
Woodside Petroleum
Samsung Heavy Industries
DSME and Associates
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
FLNG Breakdown Data by Type
LNG FPSO
FSRU
FLNG Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
FLNG Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
FLNG Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global FLNG capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key FLNG manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FLNG :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of content
Global FLNG Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 FLNG Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global FLNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 LNG FPSO
1.4.3 FSRU
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global FLNG Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global FLNG Production
2.1.1 Global FLNG Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global FLNG Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global FLNG Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global FLNG Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 FLNG Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key FLNG Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 FLNG Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 FLNG Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 FLNG Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 FLNG Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 FLNG Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2
