With increasing pressure on modest dressers to find fashion-forward outfits that don’t compromise on traditions, SHUKR has all the solutions for fashionable faith with their range of hijabs.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has recently announced its autumn/winter collection is soon to be released. SHUKR, one of the first Islamic clothing companies to cater to Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal hijab collections.

While new modest and Islamic clothing and hijab companies are popping up all around the world, Sillwood still thinks that SHUKR has a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles that will appeal to Muslims and people wishing to dress modestly for any occasion, particularly with their range of trend-setting hijabs.

SHUKR hopes to promote Islamic clothing through its fashion features, showing its customers that they do not have to substitute modesty for style. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world.”

SHUKR hijabs are unique because they combine the simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics with the decorative flair of geometric patterns, elaborate designs and a range of fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in any country. SHUKR hijabs in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

