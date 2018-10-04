Fairfax Insurance Marketing Agency Discusses Organic SEO Marketing

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) October 1, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax insurance marketing agency, recently published a blog post explaining the benefits of organic SEO for insurance agencies. Organic SEO is an important marketing tool that forms the basis of most marketing plans.

More and more consumers are turning away from traditional forms of marketing. Newspaper, television, and radio ads are often considered nuisances, and most people completely ignore them. Paid digital ads, meanwhile, are just as ineffective. These ads are often considered less trustworthy than organic search results, and potential customers are likely to ignore them as well. They can also get expensive. Most of these ads are paid for according to how many times they have been clicked, and there is no way of knowing how many clicks an ad will receive.

Organic SEO, or search engine optimization, is a far more effective method of advertising. This process relies on matching keywords that people use when they type requests into search engines with the content on an insurance agency’s website. When search engines find the matching words on the site, it is displayed in search results. Effective SEO can help the site appear higher in search results, which can help generate more traffic for the brand, as people tend to consider the first page of results to be the most relevant. They also consider higher-ranked, organic search results to be more trustworthy than paid ads.

Contact a professional insurance marketing agency for more information about how organic SEO can be used for your insurance agency's marketing needs. 321 Web Marketing creates customized organic SEO plans for its clients and conducts thorough research into the factors impacting its clients, from their target customer base to how the competition operates. This research helps 321 Web Marketing develop content that informs potential clients about the business and also helps it rank higher in search results for maximum visibility. The agency is also able to monitor plans and make any adjustments necessary based on new keywords.

