Educational Robots Market: 2018 Demand, Trend, Latest Application & Technology Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

The educational robot is specially developed by the manufacturer in order to stimulate students’ interest in learning, cultivate students’ comprehensive abilities. It can be robot products, kit or parts. In addition to the robot body itself, there are corresponding control software and teaching textbooks and so on. Because of adapting to the new curriculum, educational robot has played a positive role in the cultivation and improvement of students’ scientific literacy.

The global Educational Robots market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wheeled robot

Humanoid robot

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Fischertechnik

Lego

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Innovation First International

Pitsco

Parallax, Inc.

Evollve

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Educational Robots Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Educational Robots Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Wheeled robot

2.1.2 Humanoid robot

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Primary School

3.1.2 Secondary School

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 Fischertechnik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Lego (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Modular Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Robotis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Innovation First International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Pitsco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Parallax, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Evollve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

