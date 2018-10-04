boldleads reviews

I signed up with BoldLeads around the end of March 2018. On April 30, 2018 a got my first seller lead signed and listed!! We have officially closed the transaction on July 20, 2018. Within a matter of a few months I have successfully signed a listing agreement and closed the transaction. I have been pretty happy with the results from BoldLeads “sellers” program and have even upped my advertising budget for seller leads. This one deal has paid my BoldLeads fees for the entire year and those that will come, will all be icing on the cake and leading to a great ROI.