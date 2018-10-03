Watersports By First Yacht Introduces A New Watercraft – VX Deluxe from Yamaha 2018

Watersports by First Yacht

Watersports by First Yacht proudly announces the new watercraft – VX Deluxe from Yamaha to its jet ski collection. The model is the latest in its release of watercrafts from Yamaha and has the ability to control low RPM Mode and Security Mode. The jet ski contains a remote transmitter which can be used to improve fuel-efficiency levels. Additionally, the transmitter can disable the engine and prevent unauthorized startups.

The VX – Deluxe has become one of the most sought-after watercrafts. It offers a great performance and sporting style and has a number of good features. The VX – Deluxe has an all-round versatility and is popular equipment that is used in all watersports in Dubai.

The engine is remarkably smooth sailing and offers riders a revolutionary RiDE control technology. It is a user-friendly model that gives jet ski riders a level of confidence even though they may be beginners to jet skiing or have limited jet skiing experience.

The VX – Deluxe is a more mid-level model and has been invigorated using the newest engine technology. It is also designed to be able to be used as a tow vehicle. With relaxed handling characteristics, Watersports by First Yacht believes that the watercraft will perform and please their riders at the same time.

The Head of Watersports by First Yacht notes, “Currently, there is no other watercraft that offers riders an incredible on-water experience. It has ultra-comfortable seating for 3 people, and contains a lively acceleration”.

He further notes, “It is a light-weight model and will help deliver superior agility, handling and balance. It has become the most innovative and reliable watercraft. You can now enjoy a perfect day at the beach with the VX – Deluxe watercraft”.

About Us

Watersports by First Yacht is a professional spot to enjoy the best watersport activities in Dubai. It is located at Meeras Project called La Mer Watersports. The primary goal of the company is to provide the highest standard of watersports activities which include jet skiing, flyboard, paddle rental, waterbike and wakboard. Watersport organizes events to enjoy the perfect day at the beach. For more information, visit our website on https://watersports.ae/best-activities-dubai/.