United States Particulate Matter Sensor Market 2025| Industry Size, Share and Revenue Analysis

3rd October 2018 – The United States Particulate Matter (PM) Sensor Market represented strong growth in assessment years. The United States checks air quality as per a metric specified by United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA) denoted by federal reference method (FRM) or federal equivalent method (FEM). These devices need trained manpower and incur significant expenditure on trained personnel but miniaturization in techniques has brought a welcome addition to market with low cost sensors that measure atmospheric particles and gases.

Growth of particulate matter (PM) sensors depends on moderate performance with least downtime and a marked similarity between measurements obtained by PM method and FEM/FRM standards with minimum normalization to be employed. Restraints to particulate matter (PM) are failure and replacement of PM sensors in long schedule environments. PM Sensors have to be purchased additionally to successfully establish sensors through entire process and will increase costs.

Although minutest particles present in air may not present itself for detection at most with PM monitors displaying high humidity and temperature effects which could offer differing results, PM sensors display satisfying growth. The low cost sensors cannot replace traditional FEM/FRM monitors as the new sensors have widened access to personal health and sub-regional quality measurement.

Residents staying in neighboring communities have given glimpses to measurement of data involving air quality that affects communities and use of sensor technology will remain very important. The particulate sensors have taken many forms and to keep on par with FRM/FEM measurements and market has been inundated with many sensors and to maintain technology standards is a difficult proposition.

A long-term perspective to be in step with data standards and abiding by them is what counts to make data derived by low-cost sensors practical. The United States Particulate Matter Sensor Market based upon product is segmented into PM 2.5, PM 10 and others. The United States Particulate Matter Sensor industry based upon applications includes automobile, environmental monitoring, aerospace and defense and others. The key players in United States Particulate Matter Sensor Market include Delphi, Sensirion, Honeywell, Mouser, Infineon Technologies AG and NGK Spark Club.

