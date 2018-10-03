Collaborative Robot Hardware Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Applications and Forecasts 2018-2025

3rd October 2018 – Collaborative industrial robots are an offshoot of the traditional industrial robots. It is lightweight, mobile and flexible industrial robot that can work alongside human beings without any concern about the safety of the human co-worker. The global Collaborative Robot Hardware Market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and geography.

With the global economy becoming more competitive, small & medium enterprises struggle to stay float while providing quality goods to their customers as well as eyeing to grab their share in the global market. Additionally, the rising labor cost and lack of skilled labor is putting a strain on the productivity of these small industries. Hence they are gradually shifting their gear to automate their manufacturing facilities with the use of collaborative industrial robots.

While the demand is high across Europe and the North American region, Asian countries are rapidly incorporating collaborating industrial robots into their manufacturing facilities to maintain their edge in the global market. On the basis of application, the global collaborative robot hardware industry is segmented into general assembly, material handling, painting, inspection, welding and so on.

The segment “material handling” dominated the collaborative robot hardware market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The primary contributor to this growing market share is that the materials handling machines and systems are universally deployed in almost all manufacturing and distribution industries and involve resource consuming operations.

Material handling involves a wide range of operations such as machine feeding, loading & unloading, packing, palletizing and disengaging. For instance, the automotive industry uses material handling collaborative robots on a large scale to handle individual vehicle parts of various shapes and sizes. With the increasing use of material handling cobots across industries the market share of this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global collaborative robot hardware industry is segmented into automotive, rubber & plastic, food & beverage, aerospace, polymer, life sciences, electrical & electronics and semiconductor, and so on. The segment “automotive” to dominate the collaborative robot hardware market during the forecast period. Collaborative robots are being preferred by automotive end-users due to their numerous advantages such as weight, lower cost, and footprint, easy to program and integrate.

Also, collaborative robots empower employees and reduce their work stress. For instance, Volkswagen uses collaborative robots to assist human workers in difficult tasks such as the application of toxic glue and lifting heavy weights and perform jobs with repetitive strain such as material handling.

On the basis of geography, the global collaborative robot hardware industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The collaborative robot hardware market in Asia Pacific is characterized by its strong automotive, electrical and electronics, semiconductor, and metal processing industries.

China, Japan and South Korea are the major adopters of cobots in the region. In developing countries India, Vietnam, Malaysia’s and Indonesia should create demands for modern industrial robots, including robots in their domestic industries. However, the weak economy of Japan and the saturation of market in China will affect the global collaborative robot hardware market in the coming years.

Market Segment:

Global Collaborative Robot Hardware market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

Adept Technologies Inc.

Denso Group

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Seiko Epson Corporation

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Material Handling

Machine Tending

Packaging

Small Parts Assembly

Testing and Sorting

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical and Electronics Industry

The Automotive Industry

The Aerospace Industry

Life Science Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Plastics and Polymer Industry

Others

