Bikesquare Promotes with E-Bike Tour Granada an Electric Bike Tour of The City and its Surroundings

Granada, Spain, Oct 02, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by ebike the most important Spanish cities with their different history, character and traditions.

Thanks to the collaboration with its partner, E-bike Tour Granada, BikeSquare is offering an electric bike tour of the city, to enjoy Granada historical districts and their spectacular viewpoints.

Accompanied by a professional guide, visitors will have the chance to visit the fascinating neighbourhoods of Albayzín and Sacromonte, perched on the hill. The Albayzín is a charming area, located at 700-800 mts height, that maintains the Moorish traits, with its narrow lanes and well-kept traditional houses. It is famous especially for its dramatic views overlooking the Alhambra palace. The Sacromonte, is known for its Abbey and its caves, where every night gypsies celebrate with their songs and flamenco dance.

Thanks to the powerful electric bikes, it will be easy reaching the top of the hill and enjoying this charming and authentic areas.

This 3 hour tour will start on the roads and Forest trails of the Alhambra. Visitors will enjoy the magnificent views of the Albayzín and the Alhambra, the Sacromonte Abbey, with the viewpoints of San Miguel and San Nicolás, coming back to the center of Granada by the Sacromonte.

Price: 55€ por person

For more information, please visit BikeSquare Granada​. For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check BikeSquare Granada Easy Rent​​ or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About E-Bike Tour Granada:

E-Bike Tour Granada is a young and dynamic business dedicated to cycling and electric bikes It is located in Granada centre and focused on excursions in the province of Granada and Sierra Nevada. It offers cycle routes and proposals aimed to enjoy at the same time the nature, the history, the traditions and the gastronomy of its wonderful land.

Contact:

Patrizia Massano

BikeSquare Expansion Manager

BikeSquare Srls

Localita’ Ciocchini, 18

12060 Novello (Cuneo) Italy

+34 692587561

patrizia@bikesquare.eu

https://ebike.bikesquare.eu/en