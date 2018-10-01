Travel tales of Fbb Miss India 2018 in Korea

Korea Tourism Organization in association with Cox & Kings, unveiled the itinerary of the magnificent trip taken by FBB Femina Miss India Winners 2018, with an aim to make South Korea a popular tourist destination. Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Cox & Kings Ltd organized a trip for Miss India 2018 winners, Ms. Anukreethy Vas and 1st Runner-up Ms. Meenakshi Chaudhary early this year.

Korea is one of the emerging destinations amongst the travelers. South Korea as a destination has lots to offer. From food to shopping, nightlife, different cultures and traditions – it’s a one stop place for all types of travelers. The young beauties will be sharing their memorable experiences through their itinerary which will be made live for the travelers who wish to visit Korea.

Their itinerary is a perfect guide, showcasing the best of Korea for travelers who want to explore new places, experience the beauty and seek different adventures – https://holidays.coxandkings.com/holidays/details/97550/1?hub=all&category=4-star&packagecategory=standard

Speaking on this, Miss Anukreethy Vas, fbbColorsFemina Miss India World 2018 said “I am obliged, that our experience is captured in such a beautiful manner and is now live for the travellers. South Korea is a great destination. I strongly believe that Indians must add South Korea to their travel bucket list and experience personally what this beautiful nation offers”

Meenakshi Chaudhary, fbbColorsFemina Miss Grand India 2018, said, “I am really happy to see our travel can become so captive and interesting and a footprint to be followed by travellers. The destination has all the potential to surprise you. It’s a different culture, tradition and food. I would recommend everyone to visit Korea once in their lifetime.”

Speaking on this, Mr. Karan Anand, Head – Relationships, Cox & Kings Ltd said, “As part of our initiative with Korea Tourism Organization, we roped in fbb Colors Femina Miss India World 2018, Anukreethy Vas & fbb Colors Femina Miss Grand India 2018, Meenakshi Chaudhary to visit the striking regions of Jeju, Seoul & Gyeonggi. Their experience has been truly delightful and we are happy to unveil their unique itinerary to the Indian travelers. We believe this engagement will help us create a differentiated connect with the target audience and showcase the myriad offerings of South Korea in a distinctive way.”

Adding to this Mr Jong Sool Kwon, Korea Tourism Organization said, “We are really happy with this joint marketing initiative. Also, their itinerary is an excellent way to promote this beautiful destination. This will inspire and encourage more and more people to visit the Korea as their next holiday destination as a beautiful spot and as from the business perspective too.